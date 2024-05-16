San Diego Unified rescinds most layoff notices

The San Diego Unified School District Thursday canceled the majority of teacher layoff notices it issued in March.

Based on the financial information available at the time and because of required deadlines, 234 preliminary layoff notices were issued to educators in March. The district, in partnership with the San Diego Education Association, rescinded 225 of those notices on Thursday.

"Our board is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring all students can reach their full potential," said SDUSD Board of Education President Shana Hazan. "Despite a significant deficit, I am proud that through data-driven planning that prioritized children's needs, we have developed a fiscally sound budget with limited impacts on our tremendous educators.

"I am grateful for the diligent work of our fiscal and instructional teams, and the support of the San Diego Education Association, in developing a thoughtful plan to maintain stability at our schools by supporting our students and educators in the next school year," Hazan said.

Following the March notices, SDEA educators around the district put up flyers opposing the layoffs, which they described as "shortsighted and unnecessary."

High school teacher Andy Alcala told NBC 7 that the month and a half when he was in limbo before the district rescinded his resignation was beyond stressful.

“It's basically that whole idea of, you know, what are we going to do? We don't have a job for next year. Do we start applying? When do we start applying? And of course, we're worried about our benefits, too," Alcala said. "A lot of teachers have health issues that they need to take care of, chronic health issues, and losing that insurance was a big part for me and a lot of other teachers.”

The San Diego Unified School District avoided the majority of layoffs by taking an updated look at the financial situation and for identifying which teachers were retiring or resigning.

This likely means a hiring freeze -- or at least a slowdown -- for the district, the second largest in the state, as it reels from COVID-19 money running dry and attendance figures district-wide continuing to decrease.

The district is working with site principals to finalize staffing plans for the upcoming school year.