The 55-year-old man killed in a multi-motorcycle crash in Vista over the weekend that seriously injured four others was identified Tuesday.

James Warner was seriously injured when several motorcyclists believed to be part of a motorcycle club crashed at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Vista Way, according to the Medical Examiner's (ME) Office.

Warner was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Four other people were injured. A 30-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries, Vista fire Chief Ned Vandepol said. Another 30-year-old man was critically injured and may not survive.

Multiple People Hospitalized in Vista Motorcycle Crash

Five people were injured in the crash. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has the details. (Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

All five of the motorcyclists were transported to area hospitals, at least one via medical helicopter.

The cyclists were believed to be from the same motorcycle club, San Diego County Sheriff Department's (SDSO) Lt. Matthew Glisson said. Some members of the club showed up to the scene after the crash and caused a ruckus, making it hard for deputies to control the scene, Glisson said.

Vista Way was shut down in both directions between Foothill Drive and Palomar Place for the investigation.