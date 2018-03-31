5 Injured, 2 Critically, in Vista Motorcycle Crash

Five people were seriously injured Saturday evening, two critically, in a multi-motorcycle crash in Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Vista Way, north of Foothill Drive, San Diego County Sheriff Department's (SDSO) Lt. Matthew Glisson.

All five of the motorcyclists were from the same motorcycle club, he said. Some members of the club showed up to the scene after the crash and caused a ruckus, making it hard for deputies to control the scene, Glisson said.

A man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and another woman in her 20s suffered moderate injuries, Vista fire Chief Ned Vandepol said. Two others, a man in his 50s and another man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

The critically injured man in his 30s was medevacked to an area hospital. Both the critically injured victims were not expected to survive, Vandepol said.

Vista Way was shut down in both directions between Foothill Drive and Palomar Place for the investigation, Glisson said.

No other information was available.

