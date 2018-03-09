Injuries Reported After Bus Transporting 42 Kids Crashes in Alpine

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to one of the 42 students on board the bus who was scratched on her face by glass and branches. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

A charter bus transporting more than 40 children struck a tree Friday at a school in Alpine injuring some on board.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said some of the 42 children on board the bus were injured in the crash by broken glass, but the exact number of injured kids is not known.

The crash happened in front of Joan MacQueen Middle School on Tavern Road and White Oak Drive at about 4:50 p.m., according to the CHP.

The principal of Joan MacQueen, Karen Hohimer, said 42 children, two parents and a bus driver were returning from a field trip at the time of the accident.

All on board were evaluated by medical responders at the scene and none of the students were seriously injured, Hohimer said.

Three of the students, however, were taken by their parents to receive further medical evaluations.

"Law enforcement will conduct a full investigation of the accident, and we will stay in close contact with the parents of the children who were on the bus. We take this type of incident very seriously and want to assure you our school buses and chartered buses remain a safe form of transportation for getting children to and from school and field trips," Hohimer said in a statement.



A parent of two of the children on the bus told NBC 7 the bus was in a convoy of three returning Joan MacQueen eighth graders from Riley's Farm.

The parent said that kids on the bus had glass shards on their head and in their hair following the crash.

NBC 7 reached out to the bus company, Sundance Stage Lines, and it offered no comment in response to the incident.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Sundance Stage Lines is located in San Diego and has a total of 32 drivers and 18 buses.

The department has conducted 43 total inspections on the company from March 8, 2017, to March 8, 2018, and has zero reported crashes.

The company's safety rating as of April 28, 2017, is satisfactory.

No other information was available.

