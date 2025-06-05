South Bay

Over $5M in suspected methamphetamine found inside 3 vehicles in South Bay: SDSO

Sheriff's officials said two vehicles traveled to a motel in San Ysidro, while the third vehicle drove to a motel in Chula Vista. All three drivers were detained.

By City News Service

Detectives say 61 bundles of suspected methamphetamine weighing about 7,704 pounds.
San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Authorities seized nearly 8,000 pounds of methamphetamine in the South Bay area of San Diego County, it was announced Wednesday.

Sheriff's detectives and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded at around 7 p.m. Monday to three vehicles with suspected bundles of narcotics, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sheriff's officials said two vehicles traveled to a motel in San Ysidro, while the third vehicle drove to a motel in Chula Vista. All three drivers were detained.

Detectives found a total of 61 bundles containing suspected methamphetamine weighing about 7,704 pounds, with an estimated street value of $5.5 million, the agency reported.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The drivers were subsequently booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, transportation and possession of controlled substances for sale, officials said.

Their names were not immediately available.

No further information was available, but the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

South Bay
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us