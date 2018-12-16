To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Today's collection highlights some of the positive news events that happened this week.

Clients, Locals Support North Park Barbershop After Racial Slur Vandalism

On Wednesday, husband and wife Christopher and Melissa Cage arrived at their barbershop and salon in North Park to find hateful graffiti scrolled in front of their small business; they didn't let it get them down. Danny Freeman visited the couple a few days later and found out they were receiving support from people they didn't even know.

Father, Son Stranded Overnight on Borrego Springs Hiking Trail: SDSO

A father and son were grateful for help from emergency services after they found themselves stranded on a hike in the desert last Sunday. The pair were able to find cell service and call for help before deciding to bunk for the night on Juniper leaves over large rocks. Luckily they had a had a lighter and were able to start a small fire. See Artie Ojeda's interview with the dad after he safely returned to the family's campsite.

Theatre Box's TCL Chinese Theatre, Sugar Factory Restaurant Open in Gaslamp Quarter

If you've been wondering what is being developed in the two-story building taking up an entire block of the Gaslamp Quarter on Fifth Avenue and G Street, you won't have to wait any longer. The Theatre Box entertainment complex celebrated its grand opening on Friday night with celebs and all sorts of fan fare.

'Small-Format' Target Store Planned for Spring Valley

The community of Spring Valley in San Diego’s East County will soon be home a new, small Target store. The retail giant announced plans Tuesday to open a “small-format” store at 935 Sweetwater Road, near the Jamacha Road intersection, in 2020.

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi traveled to NYC to take in some of the sights and discovered some amazing storefront displays. She shared the video with us. There's a lot more than the tree in Rockefeller Center! Grab your cup of coffee and stay through to the Saks Fifth Avenue Lightshow!

