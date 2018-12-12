'Small-Format' Target Store Planned for Spring Valley

A "small-format" Target store is set to open next year in Spring Valley, joining a growing list of new locations that include Targets in Ocean Beach and North Park. (Published 11 minutes ago)

The community of Spring Valley in San Diego’s East County will soon be home a new, small Target store.

The retail giant announced plans Tuesday to open a “small-format” store at 935 Sweetwater Road, near the Jamacha Road intersection, in 2020.

This will be the company’s fourth small-format location in the San Diego area, part of the company’s master plan to open these smaller-scale stores in dense urban neighborhoods – namely places where a full-size Target store may not fit. These smaller stores aim to offer an assortment of products that cater specifically to the community in which the store stands.

Small-format Target locations in San Diego County include an existing one in South Park and locations in North Park and Ocean Beach, which will open next year.

A rendering of the "small-format" Target store expected to open in 2020 in Spring Valley.

Photo credit: Rendering Courtesy of Target

In addition to household necessities, the 48,000-square-foot Spring Valley store will offer in-store pick-up for customers who order their things online. Target said it plans to hire approximately 75 employees to staff the location.

These Target store openings have stirred some controversy in San Diego County communities, as some locals worry about competition from the big box retailer impacting small businesses. Residents who support the openings have said they're happy to add a quick, convenient shopping option to their communities.