A father and son stranded in a Borrego Springs canyon Sunday night were forced to spend the night there after the pair was unable to be rescued, according to officials.

The hikers became lost in Borrego Palm Canyon and were unable to find their way out, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, who received the distress call shortly after 7 p.m.

Deputies were able to spot the father and son by their campfire.

Both an SDSO helicopter and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department chopper were unable to reach the hikers Sunday night to hoist them out of the canyon.

Instead, SDSO said a search and rescue team would be sent by foot to reach the hikers. The crew would provide the pair with shelter until they could be lead out of the canyon Monday morning, according to the department.

The hikers were reported to be uninjured on Sunday night.

No other information was available.

