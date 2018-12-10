Father, Son Stranded Overnight on Borrego Springs Hiking Trail: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Father, Son Stranded Overnight on Borrego Springs Hiking Trail: SDSO

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Jeri
    File. Image of Borrego Palm Canyon in Borrego Springs sent by Jeri to isee@nbcsandiego.com.

    A father and son stranded in a Borrego Springs canyon Sunday night were forced to spend the night there after the pair was unable to be rescued, according to officials. 

    The hikers became lost in Borrego Palm Canyon and were unable to find their way out, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, who received the distress call shortly after 7 p.m.

    Deputies were able to spot the father and son by their campfire.

    Both an SDSO helicopter and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department chopper were unable to reach the hikers Sunday night to hoist them out of the canyon.

    Instead, SDSO said a search and rescue team would be sent by foot to reach the hikers. The crew would provide the pair with shelter until they could be lead out of the canyon Monday morning, according to the department.

    The hikers were reported to be uninjured on Sunday night. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

