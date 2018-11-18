To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Sunday we'll revisit five positive or uplifting stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

El Cajon Boy Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Returns to School

Hassan Haidar, 10, was riding his bike to school on Oct. 4 when a driver hit him, leaving him in the road. Just over a month since the crash, and 27 days in the hospital, Haidar is back at school part-time and on the road to recovery. The one thing doctors said saved his life was the helmet his mother always reminded him to wear.

Former Gulls Star Willie O'Ree Enters Hockey Hall of Fame

On Monday, Willie O'Ree was finally inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 1958, O'Ree broke hockey's color barrier 11 years after Jackie Robinson did the same thing for Major League Baseball. At the end of his induction speech, O'Ree said the game has grown significantly but the NHL still has issues with inclusion. Then he reminded us all of the opportunity that he received and asked us all a simple favor. "I leave this with you," said O'Ree. "When you return to your communities take a look around. Find a young boy or girl who needs the opportunity to play hockey and give it to them. You never know; they may make history."

An Outpouring of Support Gives Ramona Family Hope After Fire Takes Everything

Patrice and Patrick Doona had their lives flipped upside down Monday when their Ramona home went up in flames and they lost their belongings. Patrice said the community’s response has been completely overwhelming and amazing as people step up and offer replacement items and even cash donations. “Just seeing the love that’s still out there, the goodness that’s still in people, it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

East County Bar Raises Money for Shooting and Fire Victims

An East County bar is doing what it can to lend support to victims of both natural disasters and senseless violence in Southern California. Renegade Country in El Cajon held an event Thursday to fundraise for victims of the fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill Shooting in Thousand Oaks. The bar's owner plans to drive the donations up north herself and drop them off to organizations already helping the victims in both tragedies.

Chula Vista Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped for Days in Storm Drain

The family of Sammy, a small dog that appears to be a Pomerania mix, believed the pup had somehow fallen into a storm drain but couldn't find him. They called firefighters who used their equipment and training to retrieve the little guy on Thursday. Firefighters say the dog was healthy and the family thrilled to have him back home after four days.