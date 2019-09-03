IB Woman Wakes Up To Stranger Touching Her: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
IB Woman Wakes Up To Stranger Touching Her: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    An Imperial Beach woman called 911 after she woke up in her home Tuesday morning to a stranger touching her, deputies said.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Sexual Assault Unit is investigating the alleged sexual battery on the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue. The incident occurred at around 5 a.m.

    The woman told deputies the suspect fled from her home and she immediately called 911.

    Investigators believe the suspect entered the home by removing the screen on an open bedroom door.

    Anyone with information can call the SDSO at (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made on the p# anonymous tip app.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

