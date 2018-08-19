Imperial Beach Car Break-In Captured on Surveillance

An Imperial Beach neighborhood is on the lookout Sunday after a car break-in late Saturday night.

A surveillance camera captured the moments shortly after 10:30 p.m. when a pick-up truck pulled up to the home on the 900 block Fourth Street, near Elder Avenue.

The video showed a man getting out of the truck, and after peeking into a parked SUV, he smashed the back window, stealing a bag from inside.

“We came out here and noticed the glass was busted and I was trying to figure out what they stole,” homeowner Jason Haro said.

Haro says the bag that was stolen had medical documents and other important personal items. He installed surveillance cameras because of past break-ins.

“This is the third or fourth time this happened," he said. "I’m just getting tired of it. I’m fed up with it.”

As a lifelong Imperial Beach Resident, Haro wanted to share the video, so that his neighbors know exactly who to look out for. Despite his frustration, Haro is optimistic the thieves will eventually be caught.

“I hope somebody recognizes the guy’s face," he said. "He needs to find a job, he doesn’t need to be breaking into people’s cars.”

Anyone with information on the suspects can call the Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station at (619) 498-2400.