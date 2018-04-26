Immigration Attorneys Give Free Advice, Explain New DACA Ruling

Two immigration attorneys gave free legal advice to a crowd Thursday at the San Diego Central Public Library.

"Coffee With Counsel" was put on by the San Diego County Bar Association to inform attendees about visas, green cards, deportation and more.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that protections must stay in place for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA Plan.

"Under the current administration, DACA had ended," said Alex Kannan, one of the attorneys at the event Thursday, who works for a firm with offices in Spring Valley and Escondido. "It is currently in flux."

The Department of Homeland Security now has 90 days to give a better explanation of why the DACA program should be cancelled.

If the department fails to do that, the judge ruled that it must accept new DACA applications and renew current ones as well.

For people around San Diego wondering what to do now, Kannan offered advice.

"The important thing is to keep a close eye on the news and keep in contact with an attorney that the person trusts," said Kannan.

Coffee with Counsel presentations are free and open to the public. They are held monthly throughout San Diego County. For more information and to register, click here.