Identity Theft Suspect Wanted in San Diego

Photos of the suspect wanted for credit card fraud and identity theft released by Crimestoppers.

Police are looking for a man wanted for credit card fraud and identity theft leaving a victim with $6,000 in fraudulent charges.

The suspect is accused of using a fake ID in a Verizon store in Sports Arena Boulevard to access the victims account. He then was able to add two new Apple iPhones X’s with a total value of $2,500.

The suspect then went to a Best Buy located in Mission Center Road using the same fake ID and was able to access the victim’s account purchasing an Apple MacBook computer valued at $3,000.

There was an additional charge to the victim’s bank account of $500.

The victim in unaware of how their personal and financial information was robbed as the victim is in possession of their ID and credit cards.

The suspect is described to be in their mid-20s or 30s, heavy set, with short dark colored hair, beard, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information can contact the San Diego Police Department’s at (619) 446-1050 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.