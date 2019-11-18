Overnight Closure of NB I-5 for Mid-Coast Trolley Construction

Motorists may want to plan an alternate route through the La Jolla/University City area while Interstate 5 is closed for overnight construction Monday.

A large section of northbound I-5 will be shut down and southbound lanes will be restricted as crews continue pouring concrete for the future Mid-Coast Trolley overpass, just south of Nobel Drive.

Northbound I-5 lanes will be completely closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from State Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive, the release said.

Motorists will be rerouted along eastbound SR-52 to northbound I-805, where they will rejoin I-5.

Lane reductions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on southbound I-5 from La Jolla Village Drive to Gilman Drive/La Jolla Colony Drive.

Construction schedules are subject to change, they said. Please use caution when traveling in the area and follow the detour routes.

Construction on the Mid-Coast Trolley Project began in 2016 and in late-March reached a milestone with half of the project completed. Full completion is expected in late 2021.

The planned closures are part of the $2.17 billion Mid-Coast Trolley construction project that will extend the UC San Diego Blue Line another 10.9 miles to the University City with the last stop being the UTC Transit Center.

A large chunk of the funding for this project came from TransNet, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters. TransNet will also provide operating funds for the Mid-Coast Trolley through 2048.

