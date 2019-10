A small brush fire was reported Monday along Interstate 805, causing slowing during the morning commute.

The brush fire was reported at about 5 a.m. along southbound lanes of I-805 near the Adams Avenue exit.

NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews said one lane of southbound I-805 was closed. Traffic was slowing in both directions.

No other information was available.

