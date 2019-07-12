And away they go! The Del Mar Racing 2017 season runs through Sept. 4.

"Take a plane, take a train, take a car" down to Opening Day of the 2019 Del Mar Racing season. The seaside track in San Diego's North County is set to be overtaken by big hats and powerful horses for the summer and we want to help you get there.

Tens of thousands of horse racing enthusiasts are expected to attend this year's Opening Day on Wednesday, July 17, which will kick off a month-and-a-half of racing and other events at the track.

Gates open promptly at 11:30 a.m. on Opening Day for a day filled with festivities, including the Del Mar Races long-standing tradition, the famous Opening Day Hat Contest.

From public transportation to rideshares, we have all the information for what you need to know before heading to the races.

Parking:

Whether you're heading northbound or southbound, take Interstate 5 to Via De La Valle and head towards to coast to get to the Del Mar Racetrack, which is just west of the freeway.

If you plan to take your car to the Del Mar Racetrack, you'll need to know where to park. Only cash will be accepted at the track's only parking lot, located just in front of the facility on Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Each vehicle will be charged $10 to park or $15 for preferred parking. Valet parking is $40 on opening day and $25 for regular racing days. Cars will not be allowed to exit and repark.

Gates open two hours before post each day, which is on most race days at about noon. For more information visit here.

Ridesharing and Taxis:

Rideshare vehicles are an option for those that don't want to deal with driving their own car. Just use your rideshare app to navigate to the racetrack.

Your driver can then drop you off or pick you up at a specific rideshare lot located on the outskirts of the grounds close to San Dieguito Drive.

Taxis will line up just west of the stretch run entrance during the races.

Public Transportation:

The racing venue is situated along the Pacific railroad tracks, making both Amtrak and Coaster transit a convenient choice for race day attendees.

Both services stop at the nearby Solana Beach transit station and the City of Del Mar provides a complimentary shuttle service to and from the track. The double-decker buses will run every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 30 minutes after the final race.

To see the Amtrak schedule, click here and to see the Coaster schedule, click here.

Del Mar Racing has partnered with the North County Transit District to offer "The Pony Express," which includes admission to the track and a round-trip on the Coaster for $12. Tickets can be purchased on the NCTD app or at each Coaster station.

San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will also take people to the Solana Beach transit station where they can hop on a shuttle bus to the racetrack. For more information be sure to visit their website.

For more information on the 2019 Del Mar Racing season, including what concerts, events and dining to look forward to this year, visit here.