San Diego City Council passes controversial new trash collection fee

The San Diego City Council voted 6-3 to approve a controversial trash collection fee on Monday after the city did not appear to get enough protest cards to cancel out the fee altogether.

It was a full house in the city council chambers Monday afternoon with 121 public commentators — the vast majority of whom say it shouldn't be their responsibility to clean up the city's budget mess by paying this fee — and an overflow room was packed to the gills at its peak.

The proposed monthly cost was reduced by about $4, but that change didn't seem to have allayed the concerns of those against the fee.

Voters opened the door for a trash fee back in 2022, but those opposing implementing a fee Monday say it wasn't this fee — which is $43.60 the first year and increases each year thereafter. Back when this was on the ballot, voters believed they'd be paying $23 to $29 a month.

The city raises a few points in favor of the fee. Many renters and people in HOAs pay for trash pickup already. And $43.60 is less than what other big cities in California pay, including Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Jose. However, it's more than what other cities in San Diego County charge.

The city is likely to consider subsidies for low-income San Diegans.

"Disabled and single moms that are just barely paying their mortgages are really going to get harm from this," said Dorene Dias Pesta, who opposes the trash fee. "It's crazy, but every single aspect of this, I feel, is wrong, and we're higher than the other cities within San Diego County. I don't care about Northern California. We live here."

Without the new revenue from this trash fee, the city said it could be staring down a deficit of $320 million, as opposed to $250 million, which could lead to more drastic cuts.

"We want to keep our libraries and parks open for our children, such as Lake Murray Park and our libraries, which are underfunded. We need to approve this trash fee," Rick Fry said during public comment. "Otherwise, we are allowing single-family homeowners get subsidized trash service to the detriment of our city budget."

San Diego City Councilmembers Henry L. Foster III, Raul Campillo and Marni von Wilpert voted against implementing the fee.