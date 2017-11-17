Homeless advocates are planning an act of defiance this weekend after El Cajon banned feeding those in need in city parks.

Signs are now posted at Wells Park saying there's an ordinance in place banning any form of feeding the homeless unless you have proper permits.

The city told NBC 7 it's a move to try to stop the spread of Hepatitis A, but homeless advocates are not buying it.

A homeless advocate group plans to test the ban with a huge feeding event Sunday at the park.



"They're kind of throwaway people for a lot of our society and we don't want to see them. But we need to see them. We need to address any acts that criminalize them," said Mark Layne, an activist for the homeless.

Layne spearheading an event Sunday in resistance to El Cajon's recent ban on feeding homeless in public parks.

The city has dealt with some pushback since putting the ordinance in place.

Councilmembers want to make it clear it's not a ban on feeding the homeless, just solely in public parks.

"What we're saying is feeding them at city parks is a bad idea given the situation that we're in with the Hepatitis A outbreak and the fact that it makes the place completely messy afterwards," said El Cajon City Councilmember, Ben Kalasho.

Councilmember Kalasho encouraged to buy gift cards for the homeless to use at area restaurants instead of this act of defiance.

The group, however, is charging forward with their own plan on Sunday, handing out lunches and toiletries to anyone in need.

The city told NBC 7 another reason the ban was put in place is because as many as 10 mass feedings for the homeless were happening at Wells Park each month, and trash was being left all over. The city had to pay thousands of dollars for crews to clean it up.

Police will be on hand for the protest, but it's unclear if anyone will be ticketed for breaking the law, the city said.

The latest numbers show El Cajon has close to 700 people living on the streets.