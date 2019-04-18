High Gas Prices Hurt Small Business

Roger Platt checks the price of gas every day. So when prices jump 61 cents in a month, Roger feels every penny.

"It's the small business owner that really gets hit the worst," said Platt. Roger Platt owns Centurion Pest Control, a company with only three trucks but those trucks log hunderds of miles every week on San Diego city streets.

Roger's pickup truck holds 22 gallons. He says he's paying $15 to $20 more for every fill-up. That means more money coming out of his pocket when he goes out to do his job every day. What can he do about it?

"I don't want to pass that on to my customers," said Platt, "I just usually eat it, we tighten our belts, we make a little less and do what we can to survive and wait for the prices to go down again."

Roger says some companies add a fuel surcharge but he doesn't want to do that. Instead he looks for other ways to cut back.

Gas prices are at a five-year high in San Diego. And while smaller companies that need to get on the road to survive may be first to feel the pinch, Roger says everyone will face the impact of higher prices.

"It effects you when you go to the grocery store," said Platt, "Even effects you when you shop online, everything that you do where you have to spend money."

Gas prices in San Diego average $4.05 for regular. That's $1.22 more a gallon than the national average.