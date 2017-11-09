Heavy Traffic Delays On I-15 in Fallbrook After Two Separate Crashes

Two separate crashes in Fallbrook created heavy traffic delays on Interstate 15 early Thursday.

One crash occured on the southbound lanes of I-15, near the Mission Road exit.

Traffic on southbound lanes was backed up to Menifee.

The second crash occured on the northbound lanes near the Mission Road exit.

Both crashes involved semi-trucks.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.