By Christina Bravo

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Dangerously hot temperatures are expected Wednesday in the deserts and inland valleys where an excessive heat warning and advisory will go into effect. 

    The deserts are expected to see temperatures climb into the mid 110s while inland areas could see temperatures in the mid-90s. Along the coast, expect temperatures in the mid-80s.

    The extreme temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue advisories for both areas. At 11 a.m., an excessive heat warning will go into effect for Southern California deserts, including Borrego Springs, and an excessive heat watch will go into effect for the inland valleys.

    There will be little cool-down overnight when temperatures in the deserts will likely stay in the 80s. The advisories will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. 

    A heat warning is issued when dangerous heat is expected. Prolonged hot temperatures could lead to heat illness and, in some cases, heat stroke. 

    NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said people should stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, check on relatives and neighbors and never leave pets or children in cars. 

    San Diego County provides dozens of "cool zones" where residents can get out of the sun and into an air-conditioned room. For a list of locations, visit here

    The county is offering dozens of locations across the county where residents can keep cool amid high heat. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has some tips to avoid heat illness.

    (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

