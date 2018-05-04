Security Cameras Catch Broad-Day Burglary in Vista

A Vista family's surveillance cameras gave deputies an up-close look at three men who burglarized their home in afternoon hours last week.

The three men were spotted breaking into a home on a rural street off Buena Creek Road at 4:40 p.m. on April 25, according to deputies at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Vista Station.

Video shows one of the suspects knock on the front door to no answer before he and another suspect went into the backyard and broke a sliding glass door to enter the home.

“They’re extremely well organized, they must have been professionals,” said the homeowner as he watched the surveillance video. He wished that his name or street be shared publicly.



The suspects arrived at the house 20 minutes after the homeowners left, deputies said.

They took rifles, handguns and a safe from the home and drove off in what deputies described as a dark-colored 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with Bob Baker paper plates.

“The monetary value isn’t a concern but it’s an emotional, devastating event to have your house raided in this fashion,” explained the homeowner.

The surveillance video also showed one of the suspects pulling the homeowner's puppy into a crate in the backyard. The dog was left unharmed.

The first suspect is described as an 18 to 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with a mustache and a buzz cut or was bald. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a grey Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. He may also have had black gloves and a blue and white baseball hat.

The second suspect was described as an 18 to 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, torn blue jeans, a checkered belt, black gloves, and black shoes.

Deputies described the third suspect as an 18 to 35-year-old man who is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Adidas shoes.

Deputies believe the suspects may be connected in a string of isolated, high-end home burglaries across the county.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or the suspects is asked to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.