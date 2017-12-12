Car Crash Victims Rescued in Alpine

Two cars were reported to be involved in a collision off the westbound Interstate 8 on Monday, one vehicle overturned, according to California Highway Patrol.



At approximately 10:25 p.m., CHP responded to a collision off the westbound Interstate 8, on the Tavern Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles reportedly overturned. Two people were reported trapped in a vehicle, according to CHP.

Fire crews responding to the scene were able to rescue those trapped inside the vehicle, and all people involved in the collision were taken to hospitals.

The extent of injuries, and number of people involved in the incident, is unknown.

The incident is under investigation. Check back for updates.