Good Samaritan Finds Container Filled With Heroin on Beach: SDFD

The passerby took the container to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department station on Grand Avenue for further inspection

By Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's station on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach.

    A Good Samaritan discovered an abandoned container on the sand in Pacific Beach Thursday morning that, according to the fire department, turned out to be filled with heroin.

    Monica Munoz, spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), said the Good Samaritan dropped off the container just after 9:15 a.m. at the SDFD station on Grand Avenue.

    Per protocol, Munoz said firefighters called a Hazardous Materials team to come to the fire station to inspect the container – and whatever substance appeared to be inside.

    A few hours later, the SDFD confirmed the substance was heroin. The narcotics were picked up from the fire station by officials with the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Munoz said.

    At this point, it is unknown how the container got onto the beach or why it was left behind.

      

