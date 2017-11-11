Global Winter Wonderland Heads to San Diego

Cue the holiday cheer: a globally-inspired event made famous in Sacramento is making its way to San Diego this season, lighting up the stadium in Mission Valley for the seven weeks.

Global Winter Wonderland will span 17 acres at SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium) from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2018. The festival includes the "Circus of Lights," a magnificent holiday light exhibit featuring more than 50 displays of scenes and landmarks from around the world – from the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben to the Taj Mahal.

Some of those displays are being designed and built just for the San Diego show, organizers said.

The attraction also brings with it the largest display of traditional Chinese lanterns outside of China. Nearly 100 Chinese artisans have been working in San Diego leading up to the event to design and hand-sew the intricate lanterns, some of which can reach heights of 20 feet.

The holiday wonderland will also feature live entertainment, including acrobatic performances. Also on deck: more than 35 carnival rides and games for the family, holiday-themed activities and crafts, international food vendors and shopping. The kids can write letters to Santa Claus and visit magical areas like Toyland, Candyland and the North Pole.

San Diego is the fourth city to host Global Winter Wonderland. The event is produced by the International Culture Exchange Group (ICEG).

Global Winter Wonderland will run most days spanning those seven weeks, usually from 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s closed on Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, on Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, on Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, on Dec. 28, on Jan. 3 and on Jan. 4.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $19 for children ages 4 to 12 and senior citizens. Kids 3 and under get in free.