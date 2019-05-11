A large group of San Diego Girl Scouts will make their moms very happy this Mother's Day with some special gifts.

But, the real gifts are the lessons they learned along the way.

“We are learning about 3-D printing and we are also making crafts," said Gabi Barajas, a Girl Scout. "It’s amazing and you just wonder who made this happen.”

Two-hundred Girl Scouts from across San Diego took part in a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workshop hosted by National University at the school's Kearny Mesa library.

The girls engineered charms and jewelry with 3-D printers as part of a Girl Scout initiative started back in 2017 to introduce more young girls to STEM.

National University is one of Girl Scouts' community partner's, hosting quarterly badge-earning events around themes including cybersecurity, engineering, computer science and robotics.

“It’s important to host these types of events because there is not a lot of women in STEM, and we hope that by inspiring girls, like Girl Scouts, that they will go into STEM and revolutionize the world,” said Dr. Jodie Reeves, Ph.D., Dean of The School of Engineering and Computing.

While the jewelry was appreciated, mothers said the true gift came in watching their daughters master tomorrow's tools of the trade.

“Mom’s love homemade gifts, it’s nice that they have an opportunity to be exposed to STEM and being able to take away something special,” said Jenny Barajas, Gabi's mom and troop leader.