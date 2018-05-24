Blind Girl Inspires with Voice, Attitude at Coronado SOTC

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews met little Grace Dabbieri and found out first hand why she's so inspirational. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Grace Dabbieri, 10, and her sister, Hope, 9, stole the show Thursday night at the first-ever State of the City Address in Coronado.

The night started with Grace singing the National Anthem and receiving a standing ovation.

Her sister, Hope helped escort Grace onto the stage because Grace is blind.

“She has never, ever let it get in her way and she doesn’t understand when people think it’s going to get in her way,” said Grace’s Mom, Julie Dabbieri.

Grace shared an important message with NBC 7 in hopes of helping others.

“No matter what disability they have, no matter what fears or things they have holding them back, put your mind to it and you can do it,” she explained.

Grace has some big plans for her future.

She told NBC 7 she wants two careers; one as a singer and songwriter and another as a developer for Apple.