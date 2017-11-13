Man Accused in Stabbing Over Uniform Is Army Vet: Pentagon

The man arrested for stabbing a member of the U.S. military in an argument over a uniform served in the U.S. Army, Pentagon officials confirmed Monday.

Marc Dominguez, 42, served from February 2003 to August 2004 as a Private First Class E-3, according to military officials.

Dominguez was arrested by San Diego police Thursday after he was involved in a fight with an active-duty military officer near Fifth Avenue and Market Street in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

The stabbing began as a disagreement inside a bar at around 11:30 p.m. when Dominguez was told to correct a patch on his uniform.

Gaslamp Stabbing Involved Man in Military Uniform

A group of men noticed a few problems with a man’s military uniform and approached him to adjust it, but things escalated quickly. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

Witnesses say Dominguez was asked to adjust his Private First Class badge because it was facing the wrong way.

"The guy who they were saying was wearing the stolen valor uniform pulls out a knife, starts swinging," witness Casey Phelans said.

The victim was stabbed in the arm. He was a member of the U.S. military, officials said.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, NBC 7 was unable to confirm whether Dominguez was an Army veteran on Friday.

On Monday, Pentagon officials confirmed that as an infantryman, Dominguez received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Dominguez was in police custody Monday and scheduled for an arraignment on a charge of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Man Stabbed Over Military Uniform in the Gaslamp