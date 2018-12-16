A man was rushed to the hospital with a head injury after his scooter collided with a car Saturday in the Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego police said.

The man, identified by police only as a 30-year-old, was riding a scooter on the sidewalk near the Balboa Theatre just after 11 p.m. when he entered an intersection and collided with a Toyota Prius.

The Prius was traveling southbound on 4th Avenue and had the green light, officers, said.

The scooter rider ran the red light and broadsided the Prius, according to the SDPD.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with a head injury, according to police.

Investigators said there is no indication alcohol was involved in the incident.

No details were given on the type of scooter or if the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.