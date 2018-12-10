A 29-year-old man may not survive after an alcohol-fueled crash aboard an electric scooter in Pacific Beach early Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was riding a Lime dockless scooter without a helmet down Garnet Avenue when he suddenly veered to the right and crashed into a building just before 2:30 a.m., SDPD Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious head injuries that were considered life-threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, Bourasa said.

Mayor Pushes for Dockless Scooter Regulations

(Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018)

The city of San Diego requires electric scooter riders to wear a helmet within city limits.

Though the company itself doesn't require riders to prove they are following city rules, the Lime mobile app does inform potential scooter riders on best practices before they can rent a scooter.

Regulations are being drafted by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer that electric scooter companies, like Bird, Lime, and Razor, would need to adhere to in order to operate within the city.

The regulations would implement geofencing to create 8-mph zones, create a consistent rider education program and allow the city to gather data from each company, among other rules, according to the mayor's office.

Each company would be required to apply for a permit and agree to the city's terms in order to continue operating in San Diego, according to the proposal. They would also be required to provide the city with monthly reports of where the scooters are, how often they are being used and the number of scooters in the city.