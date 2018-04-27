Former Escondido Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student Off Campus

A former music teacher at an Escondido private school is facing multiple felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor student off campus.

The six misconduct charges against Angelica Eclar, 46, a former employee of Escondido Adventist Academy, relate to six different alleged encounters that occurred between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 22, 2018, while she was an employee of the school.

The six instances include one at Eclar's apartment, one in a lifeguard tower in Oceanside, and four more in Eclar's car, according to the claim filed in March.

In a statement, Principal Larry Rich said school administrators reported the alleged incidents to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Eclar was immediately placed on leave after the school first learned of the incident.

"After hearing of an issue that involved Angelica Eclar, former music teacher at Escondido Adventist Academy, and a student, Eclar was immediately placed on leave. School administrators contacted authorities of the incident and have fully cooperated with them about the investigation," the statement read in part.

The SDSO made the arrest and is handling the case.

Eclar is out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 27.

If convicted, she could spend up to 60 years behind bars and will be designated as a sexual predator.

Escondido Adventist Academy is a K-12 campus affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist church. The school was founded in 1903, according to its website.



No other information was available.

