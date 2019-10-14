Fishing Charter Rescues Two Men Waving From Hull of Capsized Boat

A picture of the fishing charter Pegasus which saved the sailors in distress about 27 miles off the coast of San Diego.

Two men found themselves in a race against time Monday morning as they waved for help from the hull of their capsized boat, not knowing how long they had before it would sink completely.

At this time of year, ocean and air temperatures create hypothermic conditions. The sailors had no phone, food or water, but apparently had a little bit of luck.

The 65-foot fishing charter Pegasus was just starting its fishing day when its captain, peering through his binoculars, spotted the sailors in distress about 27 miles southwest of San Diego.

The sailors were waving their arms trying to flag down the Pegasus. They were standing on the only part of their 24-foot boat that wasn’t under water.

"They were tired from the drive out and they took on water,” Pegasus majority owner Joe Chait said. “It was too late. The boat started to roll over and once it goes it goes.”

Chait wasn't on the charter during the rescue, but he’s been in touch with his crew and captain since the incident.

"I'm really feeling good about it,” Chait said. “The fact that it could have gone the other way so easily, yes, I'm happy.”

Chait said the two men were waiting for help for a couple of hours before his captain spotted them. He said both men were soaked, but in good shape overall.

Considering they were stranded that far out at a time of year when few recreational boats or even charters are in the waters, Chait said the two-man crew should be counting their blessings.

"I feel very lucky for these men that my boat came across them," Chait said.

Rather than attempting another risky at-sea rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard asked the Pegasus crew to take the two sailors to shore.

They were given clothes, food and comfortable rest on the boat while anglers completed their scheduled charter.

Pegasus began its trip back to San Diego at 6:30 p.m. Monday.