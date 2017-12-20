Windy Weather Could Hamper Travel in Southern California

Southern California is under several weather advisories for wind and fire weather, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph in the forecast.

The winds are expected from mountain ridges and along deserts slopes of the mountains into adjacent desert areas and in the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass.

This could mean hazardous travel for high profile vehicles due to blowing sand and dust.

The dry weather conditions have prompted a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service.

The lowest humidity is expected to be in the range of 10 to 15 percent from late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The areas affected by the fire weather watch are San Bernardino and Riverside Counties in the Inland Empire below the Cajon and Banning Passes and inland Orange County.

There is a small craft advisory also in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for areas from San Mateo to the Mexico border with northwest 15 to 25 knots and choppy combined seas of 6 to 8 feet.