Crews were called to a fire that erupted at an elementary school in Kensington Monday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) firefighters responded to the fire at Franklin Elementary School located on Copeland Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. The fire scorched the exterior of a classroom, SDFD said.

Arson investigators were en route to the school to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

It was not clear if classes would be delayed or canceled due to the fire.

Franklin Elementary School is part of the San Diego Unified School District.

No other information was available.

