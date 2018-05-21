Fire Scorches Classroom Exterior at Franklin Elementary School - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fire Scorches Classroom Exterior at Franklin Elementary School

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shipbuilding at the Heart of San Diego’s Maritime Way of Life for One Family
    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    Crews were called to a fire that erupted at an elementary school in Kensington Monday morning. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) firefighters responded to the fire at Franklin Elementary School located on Copeland Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. The fire scorched the exterior of a classroom, SDFD said.

    Arson investigators were en route to the school to determine if the fire was intentionally set.

    It was not clear if classes would be delayed or canceled due to the fire. 

    Franklin Elementary School is part of the San Diego Unified School District. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices