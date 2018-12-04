A lost teddy bear caused the National Weather Service to launch an investigation of sorts to reunite a SoCal kid with his stuffed animal.

NWS Los Angeles tweeted at 12:49 p.m. and said a user has asked for help in “tracking down an important missing teddy bear.”

The stuffed animal is a small black bear with a brown snout and paws.

The organization said the bear floated away in a cluster of balloons Sunday morning in Westchester, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Due to the current winds, the flying stuffed animal could have landed anywhere in San Diego or in Orange County, NWS Los Angeles said.

NWS Los Angeles created the phrase #FindHerbertBear to encourage users to spread the word and find the beloved bear.

Message NBC 7 on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram if you have any information. Users can also message NWS Los Angeles on Twitter.