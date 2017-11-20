Omar Moreno by himself (left) and standing behind five of his six children (right).

A father of six children, beloved by his friends and family, was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a semi-truck in National City Monday.

“He takes the shirt off of his back for you,” Ignacio Navarro, his longtime co-worker told NBC 7. “If you don’t have lunch, he’ll cover it for you. He’s quick to go out of his way for you. If something needs to get done, he’ll find a way to do it.”



Omar Moreno, also known as "El Nene," passed away after the fatal crash took place around 5:50 a.m. on Harbor Drive, south of West Eighth Street. General Dynamics NASSCO confirmed that Moreno was employed at the company since January 2002.

He was just about a mile from his workplace when he was struck by a semi truck turning left from Harbor Drive onto Vesta Street.

Navarro described Moreno as an avid rider with a funny sense of humor -- one of the greatest guys around who will be "sorely missed."

“He’s a family man. Family first, work second. His work is for his family. We all know all about his kids," Navarro said. If anyone ever needed a helping hand, Moreno would go "above and beyond," he explained.

General Dynamics NASSCO released the following statement expressing grief for Moreno's death:

“The entire team at General Dynamics NASSCO mourns the loss of one of our own in a tragic motorcycle accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him, including his fellow co-workers.”

His coworkers said in a department of more than 100 people, everyone was acquainted with Moreno. According to his GoFundMe page, he was a son, brother and father.

