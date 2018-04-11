Fatal 15: San Diego's Most Dangerous Intersections

Advocates for pedestrian safety aim to end traffic deaths by 2025. They are starting with the "fatal 15" intersections. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports.

Circulate San Diego has named 15 of the most dangerous intersections based on the number of traffic accidents.

For example, El Cajon Blvd and 36th Street in Normal Heights is ranked as the third most dangerous intersection in the city.

So far this year, 11 pedestrians have died on San Diego streets, let alone the many more injured, Circulate San Diego said.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Chris Ward and other local safety advocates announced a commitment to Vision Zero - a national program aimed at ending all traffic deaths by 2025.

District 3 has the highest amount of dangerous intersections, Ward said.

“Communities that safely walkable and bike-able are San Diego's future,” Ward said.

The goal of Circulate San Diego is to make various safety improvements at all of these dangerous intersections.

After the organization released the 2017 list of the so-called “Fatal 15”, eight of the intersections have gotten basic safety improvements.

Here is the list of dangerous intersections and their rankings:

1. University Avenue & 52nd Street

2. 6th Avenue & Broadway

3. El Cajon Boulevard & 36th Street

4. 4th Avenue & B Street

5. Coronado Avenue (SB) & Thermal Avenue

6. 5th Avenue & B Street

7. Euclid Avenue & Naranja Street

8. Broadway & 5th Avenue

9. 10th Avenue & A Street

10. 4th Avenue & Market Street

11. Front Street & Ash Street

12. University Avenue & 4th Avenue

13. 11th Avenue & Broadway

14. Market Street & 6th Avenue

15. El Cajon Boulevard & 33rd Street

Read more about the list and suggested improvements here.



