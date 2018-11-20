Family Vigil Marks Anniversary of Father of 6 Killed in Crash

The devastation caused by the tragic death of a father of six last year still pains his family one year later.

Omar Moreno was riding his motorcycle from Harbor Drive onto Vestra Street a week before Thanksgiving 2017 when he was hit by a semi-truck and killed

“Not having him with us here is the worst tragedy we have had in our family," Omar’s sister Mercy Figueroa told NBC 7. Figueroa described her brother as one of a kind. A good father, son, brother, and friend.

After his death, the community rallied around the family by donating money to help with Omar’s funeral expenses. Figueroa took time to thank everyone who supported them, and continues to help them, at a vigil held Tuesday in her brother's memory.

Following his death, Omar's widow Maria asked the community for help as she struggled to give the beloved father a proper burial while also taking care of their children.

Omar and Maria had been married for 16 years. She described Omar as a thoughtful husband and great father who was the primary breadwinner of the family, working hard to support them.

He was employed at NASSCO for 15 years. His oldest daughter, Ashli Moreno, said it was a job he loved.

Omar's mother and sister say they would like to return to the memorial near the site of the crash every year to remember him.