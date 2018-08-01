A large eucalyptus tree fell into freeway lanes in Mission Valley Wednesday nearly crushing one car and causing others to swerve out of its path.

The tree came crashing down off the shoulder of southbound Interstate 15 near the I-805 interchange at around 3:30 p.m. just before the evening rush.

multiple branches of the tree came to rest in the right lane and blocked traffic until a tow truck arrived and used a wench to drag it out of the way.

A CHP officer was also on scene clearing branches and debris from the shoulder.

No cars were damaged and nobody was hurt, according to the CHP.



