Estimated $345M Jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions

The Mega Millions Jackpot has increased to $454 million (July 5, 2016).

The jackpot for Friday's drawing for Mega Millions will be an estimated $345 million, considered the ninth jackpot in the lottery's history according to gaming officials.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

One winner in Connecticut matched five numbers and netted $5 million. Winners in Indiana, Kentucky and New York held tickets with five numbers and took home $1 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 30, 58, 60, 61 and the Mega number was 17.

The Connecticut winner had purchased the Megaplier option and the 5X Megaplier was drawn, increasing the prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 303 million, according to the California Lottery.

The last jackpot was won on Jan. 5 in the game played in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2015, two of the tickets in the second highest Mega Millions jackpot were sold in California. Three winners split that $648 million jackpot.