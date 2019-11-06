A man accused of punching a San Diego police officer in the face last week during an unprovoked attack was arrested Tuesday in Idaho, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Eric Van Vleet, 24, is accused of ambushing a police officer in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 in San Diego.

SDPD Lt. Dan Smyth said the officer – a 3-year veteran of the police department – was working with the Central Division Gaslamp Enforcement Team (GET) to break up a large fight involving several people.

The officer was trying to arrest a man involved in that fight when Van Vleet – who had nothing to do with the fight – yelled “some anti-police rhetoric” and then attacked the officer. Smyth said Van Vleet struck the officer in the face and the officer was temporarily dazed.

Van Vleet then fled the scene.

SDPD detectives were able to find private surveillance video of the incident and identified the suspect in the officer’s attack as Van Vleet.

“Their investigation also determined the attack was entirely unprovoked, based on the statements of several independent civilian witnesses,” Smyth added.

The SDPD placed a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant on Van Vleet for battery against an officer with serious injury and use of force against an officer with injury.

With that, law enforcement launched a search for the suspect.

On Tuesday night, Van Vleet was arrested in Idaho by the Cassia County Idaho Sheriff’s Department. The SDPD said he remained in custody in Cassia County Wednesday but would be extradited to San Diego to face charges in the assault of the officer.

The SDPD officer who was hurt in the attack required several stitches. His name was not released by the department. The motive for the attack remains unknown.