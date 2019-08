One woman and four people were injured after a cliff collapsed in Leucadia. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more. (Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019)

Cliff Collapses in Leucadia; One Dead and Four People Injured

A beach in Leucadia, California, in San Diego's North County where three people were killed when a cliff collapsed Friday remained closed Saturday as officials investigated the disaster.

Officials in Encinitas, the beachside city where Leucadia is located, are expected to give updates on the deadly cliff collapse Saturday morning. Geologists are also expected to assess the land that collapsed.

