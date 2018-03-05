Encinitas Begins $12.5 Million Renovations for Bike and Foot Paths - NBC 7 San Diego
Encinitas Begins $12.5 Million Renovations for Bike and Foot Paths

Pedestrians and bikers will soon have separated paths beneath the freeway overpasses.

By Andrew Johnson

Published 29 minutes ago

    SANDAG and Caltrans recently broke ground on two projects to improve biking and walking paths in Encinitas, officials announced Monday.

    The improvements are on the Santa Fe Drive and Encinitas Boulevard intersections at Interstate 5. Once completed, bikers and pedestrians will have separated paths under the I-5 overpasses.

    This is part of the North Coast Corridor Program, which aims to improve traffic with projects like adding more carpool lanes and double tracks to the coastal rail corridor among others, said officials.

    It is being funded through state and federal sources and the TransNet half-cent sales tax, according to the agencies.

    Drivers should expect delays and narrowed lanes during construction, although no lanes are expected to be closed. Nearby residents and offices are being warned of potential loud noises from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the area.

    “The bike and pedestrian improvements at these two intersections will help the community travel safely through a very busy area,” SANDAG Board Chair and Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Sinnott said.

    “The program not only plans to improve our highway and rail infrastructure and enhance our environmental resources but increase coastal access along the I-5 corridor," he added.

    The improvements are estimated to cost $12.5 million and will be completed over the next 18 months.

    Upon completion, the new dividers will help protect bikers and pedestrians from oncoming traffic with permanent concrete barriers.

