It’s time for new beginnings. In Pacific Beach, a chic waterfront restaurant has debuted and in Little Italy, you’ll find a stylish new spot serving Japanese small plates. Eater San Diego shares the scoop, plus other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

Oceanview Seafood Restaurant Lands in Pacific Beach

Waterbar has touched town on the Pacific Beach boardwalk – just blocks away from the iconic Crystal Pier. Boasting panoramic ocean views, the restaurant features two large bars and a lounge serving craft cocktails, beer and more. Being beachside, the menu is naturally focused on seafood, drawing inspiration from the cuisine of both U.S. coasts as well as Baja.

Japanese Small Plates & Cocktails Arrives in Little Italy

The owner of Tajima Restaurants is part of the team behind Cloak & Petal, a stylish new spot on India Street serving up dishes designed for “social dining.” Ranging from sashimi and sushi rolls to waygu steaks, the menu also features Japanese-inspired cocktails.

New Gelato Shop Coming to Adams Avenue

Talk about a tasty transformation. A small space that once housed a dry cleaning shop on Adams Avenue will be reborn in spring 2018 as a gelato shop – keeping its previous name: An’s Dry Cleaning. The modern treats shop plans to feature all-natural gelato made with local ingredients, with flavors ranging from the traditional to the unexpected. The reincarnation of An’s also plans to craft gelato cakes topped with carved fruit. For now, signs on the windows offer a sweet hint of the shop’s future, reading: “Same name. New Scoop. Coming Back Tastier.”

Asian Noodle Bar Touches Down in Coronado

Blue Bridge Hospitality (Liberty Public Market, Stake Chophouse) has opened West Pac Noodle Bar in Coronado. Drawing inspiration from culinary regions within Western Pacific waters, the casual counter-service eatery offers a menu that ranges from Japanese ramen and Chinese dumplings to Korean fried chicken and more, plus a variety of sake-based cocktails and craft beer.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Launches in Little Italy

Portland's Salt & Straw Ice Cream has swung open the doors of its first San Diego scoop shop on India Street. Known for its creative "farm-to-cone" flavors, the store features year-round offerings as well as rotating monthly specials. On Jan. 5, this Salt & Straw location will debut the company’s first all-vegan menu featuring seasonal offerings available throughout January.