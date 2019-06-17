Eater San Diego: Puesto Mexican Eatery Opening Mission Valley Brewpub - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: Puesto Mexican Eatery Opening Mission Valley Brewpub

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Danielle Radin

Published 31 minutes ago

    Anne Watson

     

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s
    food and drink scene, including a look inside several new bar and restaurant openings around town.

    Puesto To Replace Gordon Biersch in Mission Valley
    With two existing locations in San Diego, the popular Mexican eatery will move into the Mission Valley space vacated by Gordon Biersch brewpub, which is scheduled to close in mid-July. Puesto will reopen this fall, with a beer program from its first house brewery. 

    JuneShine Brings Hard Kombucha To Scripps Ranch
    North Park's organic hard kombucha company JuneShine has expanded in a big way, taking over Ballast Point's former brewery in Scripps Ranch for a new tasting room and production facility that will feature its own kitchen later this summer.

    All-Outdoor Restaurant Debuts in Downtown Boutique Hotel
    The Guild Hotel has opened on Broadway in the historic Army-Navy YMCA Building. Featuring a coffee and cocktail bar in the lobby, its signature all-day restaurant called Luca serves a modern Mediterranean menu on a pretty courtyard patio. 

    Home & Away Brings Cocktail, Beer, and Casual Food to Encinitas
    The Old Town pub heads up the coast to open a spacious new sports bar that replaces D Street Bar and Grill. Offering 20 beer taps as well as cocktails and menu that includes tacos and burgers, Home & Away will also feature an intimate upstairs cocktail den. 

    Fast-Casual Middle Eastern Cuisine Coming to Carmel Mountain
    Debuting last year in Clairemont Mesa, Simsim Outstanding Shawarma will open at Carmel Mountain Plaza this fall. The quick-service eatery specializes in favorites from Arabic cuisine, including meat cooked on vertical rotisseries and served as wraps or bowls. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

