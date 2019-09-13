Over a year in the making, the iconic “Windmill Building” in Carlsbad has been transformed into a highly-anticipated food hall – the first of its kind in San Diego’s North County. Eater San Diego takes us on a photo tour of the new foodie attraction and shares other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

The Windmill Food Hall Takes Flight in Carlsbad

Carlsbad’s recognizable windmill is turning again, this time signaling the arrival of a new 12,000-square-foot food hall. The Windmill Food Hall features 14 eateries, including outposts from popular Convoy Street restaurants like Bing Haus Desserts and Cross Street Chicken & Beer. Craving Mexican food? Burgers? Poke? Foodies will also find Carlsbad’s El Puerto inside the Windmill Food Hall, plus Notorious Burgers and The Poke Stand. The long-anticipated venue holds multiple seating areas and outdoor spaces as well as a cocktail bar. To get an inside look at the space and the full dining lineup, click here.

Food Hall Planned for Carlsbad's Iconic Windmill Building

Nashville Hot Chicken Joins Liberty Public Market

Over at Liberty Public Market at Liberty Station, food enthusiasts will also find a few new additions, including the debut of Nashville sensation, Liberty Chix. The eatery serves the southern specialty of Nashville hot chicken stuffed inside sandwiches and paired with waffles. Other new eateries on Liberty Public Market’s roster range from a gourmet Italian deli to a dessert shop specializing in cookies and ice cream.

How to Eat Your Way Through India Street in 24 Hours

Eater shares the ultimate guide to Little Italy's main restaurant thoroughfare with a dining and drinking itinerary that spans an entire day. Start the morning at a trendy breakfast haunt, grab a snack at a local food emporium, take an afternoon break at a charming wine shop, and settle in for a cozy dinner at one of the neighborhood's most popular Italian eateries. Following this route will help you make every dining minute count.

Midwest Doughnut Shop Transplanting to Oceanside

A hit with doughnut lovers in Indiana, Parlor Doughnuts will arrive in Oceanside in early 2020 with a new location near the Oceanside Pier. Specializing in croissant-style doughnuts, as well as vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free varieties, this café will also feature coffee, breakfast bowls, sandwiches, and more.

Where to Eat in Chula Vista

The South Bay's largest city is a treasure-trove for the food-obsessed. This Eater map highlights 16 top eateries around town, from Mexican food specialists serving top-notch tacos and tortas, to Japanese hidden gems and standouts from the local beer scene. Now, let’s eat.