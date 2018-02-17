In San Diego’s South Bay, there’s a hip new bowling alley. In the North County, Modern Times Beer is planning a restaurant. A taste of those stories and more as Eater San Diego shares the top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Deluxe Bowling Alley Launching in Chula Vista

Bowling just got really cool. A Chula Vista bowling alley has been transformed into another location of Bowlero, an entertainment venue that includes 48 black light bowling lanes and an arcade full of games. The remodeled space also features two new sports bars serving a menu of shareable bar food and cocktails. Strike!

Modern Times Beer Plans Vegan Eatery in Encinitas

Aiming to open in downtown Encinitas by this summer is a new plant-based restaurant from Modern Times Beer. The local brewery already operates beer-focused eateries in Los Angeles and Portland and is also planning to expand its flagship brewery and tasting room in Point Loma to include a food component.

All-Outdoor Coffee Bar and Cafe Coming to South Park

A vacant lot in the South Park neighborhood will be turned into the second location of North Park's popular Communal Coffee. The new space will include an espresso bar in a vintage trailer, garden seating and a stage for live performances, plus bites from Nomad Donuts.

Trendy Orange County Dessert Shop Expanding to Del Mar

Anaheim Hills-based sweet spot, Creme and Sugar, creator of the “Unicorn Hot Chocolate,” will debut a new shop in Del Mar next month. The colorful, marshmallow and sprinkles-laden drink, which has become a social media sensation, will be available at the new location, along with over-the-top creations including sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and more.

La Mesa's Farmer's Table Opening in Little Italy

Well-received in East County and particularly favored for its brunch, Farmer's Table is bringing its menu of pizzas, flatbreads, sandwiches and more to Little Italy, where it will be part of the dining options at the new Piazza della Famiglia development. Scheduled to open this summer, the dining destination will offer daily breakfast, lunch and dinner.