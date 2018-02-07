A rendering of the Little Italy Food Hall set to open this summer. Sam the Cooking Guy will open a "culinary station" within the food hall dubbed Not Not Tacos.

San Diego-based cooking aficionado Sam Zien – better known as “Sam the Cooking Guy” – will open a taco-centric spot this summer within a new food hub planned for Little Italy.

Zien announced Wednesday he will team up with Grain & Grit Collective, a new San Diego hospitality group, to open a “culinary station” dubbed Not Not Tacos. The spot will be housed inside the Little Italy Food Hall at the Piazza della Famiglia, at 550 Date St., in the heart of Little Italy.

The projects are slated to open this summer.

Grain & Grit Collective is managing the Food Hall and Sam the Cooking Guy’s eatery will be the food-centric area’s flagship project. Not Not Tacos will focus on “genre-bending” taco creations.

“These are definitely not your grandmother’s tacos – assuming your grandma made the expected Mexican-influenced type: carnitas, pollo, carne asada, etc.,” said Zien in a press release. “These are big, bold, full of flavor and made from things you wouldn’t normally find in a taco. Think meatloaf, salmon, pastrami – that kind of stuff.”

The dishes will come in tortillas but patrons can decide if they qualify as actual “tacos.”

“Well, they’re not not tacos,” Zien added.

Patrons will be able to watch their food being prepared at the Not Not Tacos station and, sometimes, Zien himself will be there hosting cooking demonstrations at the piazza.

According to Grain & Grit Collective, the Little Italy Food Hall will offer casual, counter-style service and patrons will be able to eat inside the hall or on the large piazza.

Zien, who has authored several cookbooks, is also known for his TV show, “Sam the Cooking Guy.” Fans enjoy his “everyday guy” vibe and quirky approach to cooking; often times he cooks with whatever he can find in his fridge.

The websites for both Grain & Grit Collective and Not Not Tacos are currently being built. Foodies can keep an eye on both for updates on the Little Italy Food Hall.

Zien posted a cryptic message on Instagram earlier this week showing a photo of a construction crew looking over what appears to be a blueprint. He used the hashtag #ILoveAGoodSecret in his post.

Perhaps this was a taste of Wednesday's big announcement?