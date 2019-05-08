ECPD Investigates Report of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Police are investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in El Cajon Wednesday morning.

Little details were provided about the incident but the El Cajon Police Department said officers were conducting a criminal investigation on N. 2nd Street at about 5 a.m. They were first called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the area but the type of injuries suffered or the severity of those injuries were not known.

ECPD said soutbound traffic on 2nd Street between Madison Avenue and Main Street would be diverted for an investigation. There was no word on when the roadway would reopen.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.