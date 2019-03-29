Prefab Home Startup Lands $14M, Moves to San Diego

This is one of Dvele's modular homes, The Hoyde. The company's website says the 3,108-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and starts at $600,000.

Dvele, a real estate startup designing prefab homes, raised a $14 million series A round led by Dallas-based real estate investment company Crescent Real Estate. Dvele also announced on March 28 that it would move its headquarters from Santa Rosa to San Diego, where it is currently hiring for seven positions, including finance, software engineering, and marketing.

Dvele said it plans to use the new funding to build out its digital platform for home production, which includes everything from design and engineering through fabrication and on-site construction.

Like other prefab companies, Dvele touts its ability to quickly build modern, energy-efficient homes. The company also appears to be angling for the luxury market. Prices for its modules range from a minimum of $245,000 for a 1,139-square foot two-bedroom house to at least $750,000 for its largest model, a 4,000-square-foot four-bedroom house, not including the cost of land.

“As a real estate investment company and developer, Crescent’s focus is to continually improve the customer experience. We do that through enhanced technology and design to build better buildings and operate buildings more efficiently,” Crescent CEO Conrad Suszynski said in a news release. “This is consistent with Dvele’s mission to offer cutting-edge, sustainable homes using the latest technology.”

Dvele has a 75,000-square-foot production foundry in Loma Linda, where it builds prefabricated modules that are shipped out across the country. It also provides architecture, interior design and general contracting services.

“Dvele is creating the template for a software-defined home and construction site that will change the expectations for how a home is built and delivered. We believe our customers should be able to order a home with the same ease and high-end experience they expect in buying a luxury car brand or quality consumer electronics,” Founder and CEO Kurt Goodjohn said in a news release. “The construction industry has been stagnant for decades. Prefabrication is essential for a future where our living environments reflect the world we want to live in: healthy, energy efficient, beautiful and built to last a lifetime.”